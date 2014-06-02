AWMA Now Offering Proforce Boxing Training Equipment

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Online mixed martial arts equipment distributor AWMA® is now offering ProForce boxing equipment on their website. For just $29.95 per pair, ProForce Fingerless Grappling Gloves provide easy gripping and extra padding on high-impact areas of the hands. Experience superior comfort during workouts with this advanced pro leather light design. These gloves offer flexibility with three sections of padding, and the padded flex grip palm helps the user perfect punching technique. When used properly with all appropriate protective gear, ProForce Fingerless Grappling Gloves are a safe and effective training tool for boxers and martial artists of all stripes. This product is available in size Large.



The ProForce Gladiator Punch glove offers a more traditional boxing glove style, with fingers completely covered. The detached thumb slot gives the user greater mobility when practicing grabbing techniques. This item is available in black or red and sizes include Child, Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large. Vinyl covered foam and hook and loop closure around the wrists provide protection for the user during intense training sessions.



One of the best punching training tools available from AWMA® is the ProForce Thunder Curved Vinyl Focus Mitt. Sold individually for $27.95 each, the mitt’s foam core surrounded by vinyl shell provide a 10” high x 2 ½” thick x7 ½” wide surface for punching practice. Mitts are designed to maintain comfort for both the trainer and trainee.



Now enjoy $9.95 shipping on most orders within the contiguous US. For more information on ProForce boxing gloves and other discount mixed martial arts equipment, visit AWMA® online or call 800-345-2962.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information about AWMA®, visit http://www.awma.com/.