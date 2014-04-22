AWMA Now Offering ProForce Gladiator Superlight Martial Arts Shoes

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- AWMA®, the number one online source to buy MMA gear, is now offering ProForce Gladiator Superlight Martial Arts Shoes in their online store. The lightweight, artificial leather construction offers superior comfort for the wearer with ventilation holes and soft cloth padding on the inside. The soles have maximum grip with a rotation point under the ball of the foot. All sizes cost customers only $59.95 per pair and the price includes a convenient carrying case to transport shoes to and from training sessions. The Gladiator shoes come in black or white.



Professional martial arts champions around the world use ProForce products. The company continually reinvents its high-quality gear to maximize their benefit to users. Gladiator uniforms and shoes are designed for martial arts competitors. This line of apparel is ideal for Karate and Judo training. Stitching at stress points protects the material during contact sports. This durable design ensures a long-lasting and reliable product through repeated use.



Not sure if Gladiators are the right fit? AWMA® offers live help on their website 24/7 to assist martial artists in choosing the best item for their needs.



When customers order ProForce Gladiator Superlight Martial Arts Shoes online, they can be sure their order will ship in 1-2 business days. Shipping costs only $9.95 on most orders within the contiguous US. Shoppers can expect their order in 4-5 business days or opt for expedited shipping with UPS 2-Day or UPS Next Day Air.



Customers can also visit the AWMA® store in Northeast Philadelphia open Monday-Friday 9:30am-5:30pm and Saturday 9:30am-5pm.



Buy MMA gloves, shoes, uniforms, and more by visiting AWMA® online or calling 800-345-2962.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information about AWMA®, visit http://www.awma.com/.