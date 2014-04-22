AWMA Now Offering Up to 80% off Clearance Items

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- AWMA® is now offering clearance items as much as 80% off for the month of April. Clearance items include accessories, apparel, books and DVDs, boxing equipment, gear bags, weapons, and uniforms.



Instructors looking for custom embroidered patches to mark student achievements will be happy to find Power Stripes in the clearance section this month. Power Stripes are pre-cut, pre-sized vinyl belt stripes that feature concepts such as Leadership, Courage, Integrity, and Self-Control. Instructors can award young students with these patches when they display the given characteristics to motivate and encourage them to continue excelling in their studies. All available varieties come in sheets of 32 and cost between $2.50 and $4.95. House Brand Power Stripes fit perfectly on AWMA® belts and uniforms, also available in the clearance section on the website for as little as $8.95.



For aspiring ninjas who have moved past beginner level, AWMA® has the coolest weapons around on clearance this April. 5 Point Silver Stinger Ninja Stars are only $7.95 and ship in 1-2 business days. The 4” diameter stainless steel stars come with a convenient carrying pouch and, of course, are not intended for use on living beings.



AWMA®’s 6-1/2 in. 3 pc. Throwing Knife Set is $6.95 on clearance this month and comes with a durable triple pocket nylon sheath. These items are great for throwing practice in a safe area. Achieve a perfect grip with bullseye logo ring. Weapons are not available to minors.



For more information on custom made patches and other clearance items from AWMA®, visit them online or call 1-800-345-2962.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information about AWMA®, visit http://www.awma.com/.