AWMA Now Offering Wide Variety of Exercise Mats This Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- AWMA®, the leading online retailer of contact sport equipment, is pleased to announce they are now offering a wide variety of exercise mats this holiday season. Offering the most efficient and affordable training equipment in the world of mixed-martial arts, AWMA®, is currently offering ProForce® Jigsaw mats for $39.95. Instructors who work in training centers, or martial artists who train independently, can choose between a variety of colors including blue, red, green, black and white. ProForce® has emerged as a world-recognized brand of mma equipment, with their Jigsaw mats being used in training facilities around the world. The company has single-handedly changed the way people train and practice mma.



ProForce® Deluxe reversible floor mats are also available to purchase online, at the low price of $41.95. The reversible mats allow martial arts instructors to change their floor colors and designs in an instant. Each side offers a different color and features ethylene vinyl foam and a textured finish for more efficient traction.



Also featured on the AWMA®, is the FlexFoam exercise mat for $29.95. Whether individuals are working out at a facility, or at home, it is important to be comfortable and safe. The exercise mat allows 3/8in. of padding for optimum comfortableness. Individuals will not have to worry about sliding and slipping as they work out because this mat features a double-sided, non-slip surface for enhanced grip. Individuals who are constantly on the go will benefit from purchasing FlexFoam exercise mats because they are equipped with an integrated strap system for easy storage and transportation. Martial artists can roll up their mat with ease, throw it in their vehicle, and hit the road.



This holiday season, one product that could take a martial artist’s performance to the next level could be a ProForce® Jigsaw training mat or FlexFoam exercise mat. Customers can also take advantage of the special daily shipping price available on the website. With each purchase, customers only have to pay $9.95 for shipping.



About AWMA®

AWMA®, Asian World of Martial Arts, is a one stop shop for martial arts enthusiasts of all kinds. With apparel, gear bags, patches, uniforms, training equipment and weapons while providing all the essentials for sports like boxing, all martial arts, and MMA the web site for AWMA® has left nothing out.



For more information about AWMA®, visit http://www.awma.com/.