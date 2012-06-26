Awning Design Is Not the Only Buzz-Worthy Product Offered by Supercool Creative Culture Sdn Bhd

Selangor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- As any home landscaper knows, the ideal way to increase a property’s value is by including elements that enhance appearance and function. Well-designed homes make a property more livable and attractive, and are two key qualities that buyers primarily consider.



The Malaysia-based home décor company Supercool Creative Culture Sdn Bhd has created quite the buzz lately with an attractive product line. Creative designs, custom detail, and impeccable workmanship are applied to its awning choices, pergolas, skylights, roofing, gazebos, gardens, and timber decks.



With a wide variety of shades to choose from, Supercool Creative Culture Sdn Bhd’s pergola selection adds a special touch to any home’s key areas. Pergolas provide shade, morphing a garden into an area perfect for relaxation.



The company is also pleased to offer two popular types of roofs: skylight and polycarbonate.



Skylight roofing allows a controlled amount of natural light into any given area, making it possible to simultaneously provide shade, maintain natural brightness, and reduce heat. Some skylight roofing advantages include UV protection, low maintenance, a space-technology athermic coating, and optimum transparency. It even comes with a 10-year warranty.



In a similar manner, a polycarbonate roof maximizes the resistance of a skylight roof. Using only the finest polycarbonate sheets imported from Switzerland and Korea, Supercool Creative Culture Sdn Bhd offers two types designed to yield maximum cooling. Beautiful, two-toned Macrolux Aethermic Opal sheets have solar protection properties and tough three-wall construction, while SPOLYTECH Hitech Glas® sheets are scratch and heat resistant, block UV rays, and has a filth-proof coating.



From the reviews readily available online, it is clear that Supercool Creative Culture Sdn Bhd has rapidly developed since its birth in October 2004, transforming into the leading home landscaping brand in the Klang Valley region of Malaysia.



“Supercool Creative Culture…provided creative design in its proposal. Each design has been very creative and unique. Their turnaround time helped keep our projects on schedule, which is always a pleasant to deal with. We plan to use them more in the future,” wrote a former client, Mr. Chan, in his review.



About Supercool Creative Culture Sdn Bhd

Supercool Creative Culture Sdn Bhd, formerly known as Supercool Engineering, was founded in October 2004 in Kuala Lumpur. The company offers roof tiles, gazebos, pergolas, timber fences, timber gates, timber decks, skylight roofing, garden furniture, and landscape designs. Within five years, the company has developed immensely, and their successes include becoming the leading brand in the region of Klang Valley, Malaysia. For more information, please visit: www.supercool.com.my