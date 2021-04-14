Awning Market Share to Reach USD 11.95 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% : Reports and Data

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The Awning Market is forecasted to grow from USD 6.85 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.95 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in people's inclination to embellish residential and commercial establishments and advances in fabric materials.



Awnings are sheets of fabric or other materials supported by an aluminium, iron, or wood structure. They can be deployed to provide shade at the door, window, patio, and gardens. They have numerous applications that both in the commercial and residential sectors prove beneficial.



Factors like expanded living space and sun protection, advances in fabric material, and luxury building embellishment drive market growth. Furthermore, smart awnings with sensors are expected to propel the growth of the global awning industry in stormy or rainy weather.



It is expected that high capital costs coupled with the need for skilled human resources will hamper the entry of new market entrants that is expected to impact growth over the forecast period.



The major players in the market are Advanced Design Awning & Sign (US), Carroll Awning (US), Awning Company of America (US), KE Durasol (US), Eide Industries (US), NuImage Awnings (US), Marygrove Awning (US), Sunesta (US), Sunair Awnings (US), and Sunsetter Products (US).



To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1318



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, material, product, end user and regional analysis.



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Fixed

Retractable

Freestanding Awning



Material (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Vinyl

Acrylic

Natural Materials

Fiberglass

Metal

Others



Product-Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Patio Awnings

Door Awnings

Window Awnings

Other Awning



End User (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Residential

Commercial



Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



To get a Discount on the Awning Market Report, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/awning-market



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Awning Market is forecast to grow from USD 6.85 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.95 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in people's inclination to embellish residential and commercial establishments and advances in fabric materials.



The market for retractable awning is expected to grow the largest at USD 5.26 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period because of its unique motorized technology and increased demand across high-end residential and commercial sectors. High demand for retractable type due to protection from harsh sunshine, glare and interior fading is expected to increase the market penetration over the forecast period.



Based on product type, the market for patio is expected to grow the largest at USD 4.54 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Due to the growing demand in the residential sector and in commercial resorts, patio awnings are expected to dominate the market.



The market for residential sector is expected to reach USD 7.70 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Growing residential construction industry is expected to drive demand over the forecast period, coupled with growing consumer preference for outdoor decks and seating areas…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Awning Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Awning Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from residential and consumer sector

4.2.2.2. Technological advancements

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Higher installation cost

4.2.3.2. Threat of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights



Continued…



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1318



Thank you for reading our report. To receive further information on the report or to enquire about its customization, please get in touch with us and get your report tailored according to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370