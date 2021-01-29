Awning Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Application, Forecast 2020-2026 : Eide Industries, NuImage Awnings, Marygrove Awning, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Awnings are sheets of fabric or other materials supported by an aluminium, iron, or wood structure. They can be deployed to provide shade at the door, window, patio, and gardens. They have numerous applications that both in the commercial and residential sectors prove beneficial.



The report is furnished with an updated market view in regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of the health crisis has been massive on the Awning sector with disruption in the supply chains and changes in the trends and demand patterns. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market and its key segments.



The global Awning report is an investigative study of the global market. The demand for the Awning industry has been soaring in the last few years.



The key players operating in the market and profiled in the report include Advanced Design Awning & Sign (US), Carroll Awning (US), Awning Company of America (US), KE Durasol (US), Eide Industries (US), NuImage Awnings (US), Marygrove Awning (US), Sunesta (US), Sunair Awnings (US), and Sunsetter Products (US).



Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Fixed

Retractable

Freestanding Awning



Material (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Vinyl

Acrylic

Natural Materials

Fiberglass

Metal

Others



Product-Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Patio Awnings

Door Awnings

Window Awnings

Other Awning



End User (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Residential

Commercial



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market size and growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2026

Key drivers, restraints, opportunities, growth prospects, threats, and limitations

Overview of key vendors and manufacturers

Trending factors and emerging trends of the Awning industry

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Comprehensive regional and competitive analysis

Detailed segmentation of the Awning market



The report further analyzes the key geographies of the world in regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, market demands, supply and demand patterns, and competitive landscape. Key regions examined include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The research study on the Awning industry offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape with complete coverage of latest technological developments, product portfolio, strategic business expansion plans, investment strategies, production and manufacturing capacities, and industrial chain analysis.



The report further sheds light on the developments in the research and development sectors, along with methodologies and process advancements. The report analyzes the Global Awning Market in a detailed and concise manner to offer a better understanding to the readers. It also covers a detailed analysis of the market segmentation and provides assistance in making strategic investment plans.



The report presents the statistical data in an organized manner sorted into tables, figures, diagrams, charts, and maps to provide a better understanding of the industry. Furthermore, it provides strategic recommendations and guidelines to the established players as well as new entrants of the Awning industry. The report strives to offer a reliable evaluation and comprehensive assessment of the industry to present a detailed and organized framework of the Awning market.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Awning Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Awning Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from residential and consumer sector

4.2.2.2. Technological advancements

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Higher installation cost

4.2.3.2. Threat of substitutes

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…



