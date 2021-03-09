Awning Market Size to Reach USD 11.95 Billion by 2026 : Carroll Awning, Awning Company of America, KE Durasol, Eide Industries, Etc.

The study methodologies used to examine Awning Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2026 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The Awning Market is primarily driven by the increase in people's inclination to embellish residential and commercial establishments and advances in fabric materials.
Awnings are sheets of fabric or other materials supported by an aluminium, iron, or wood structure. They can be deployed to provide shade at the door, window, patio, and gardens. They have numerous applications that both in the commercial and residential sectors prove beneficial.
Factors like expanded living space and sun protection, advances in fabric material, and luxury building embellishment drive market growth. Furthermore, smart awnings with sensors are expected to propel the growth of the global awning industry in stormy or rainy weather.
It is expected that high capital costs coupled with the need for skilled human resources will hamper the entry of new market entrants that is expected to impact growth over the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Advanced Design Awning & Sign (US), Carroll Awning (US), Awning Company of America (US), KE Durasol (US), Eide Industries (US), NuImage Awnings (US), Marygrove Awning (US), Sunesta (US), Sunair Awnings (US), and Sunsetter Products (US).
The Awning industry is segmented into:
Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Fixed
Retractable
Freestanding Awning
Material (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Vinyl
Acrylic
Natural Materials
Fiberglass
Metal
Others
Product-Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Patio Awnings
Door Awnings
Window Awnings
Other Awning
End User (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Residential
Commercial
Regional Outlook of Awning Market:
The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Awning market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
Advantages of Awning Market Report:
Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Awning sector
Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry
Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Awning industry
In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Awning industry
Analysis of the Awning market drivers, constraints, and opportunities
Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry
Key considerations of the Awning Market Report:
Strategic Developments:
The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Awning industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.
Vital Features of the Market:
The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.
Analytical Tools:
The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Awning Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Awning Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand from residential and consumer sector
4.2.2.2. Technological advancements
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Higher installation cost
4.2.3.2. Threat of substitutes
Continued…
