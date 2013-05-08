Awnings, Canopies and Glass Rooms from Regal Awnings Enhance Any Outdoor Area

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Awnings, canopies and glass rooms are an excellent way to better utilise outdoor space and many homeowners and businesses are installing them to benefit more from their outside area virtually year-round. As specialists in patio awnings and outdoor shelters, Regal Awnings UK has supplied thousands of durable, bespoke exterior enhancements for their customers. Now, they’ve redesigned their website to better showcase the breadth of products they manufacture and install.



Regal Awnings has more than 25 years of experience in helping home and business owners maximise their outside areas with attractive facades that are versatile and practical as well. From patio and garden awnings and canopies to security shutters, glass rooms and garage doors, all of Regal’s products are tailor made to their customers’ exact requirements and preferences. So, every customer receives a totally unique product.



Regal’s well-crafted awnings can shield visitors and patrons from the sun, wind and rain creating a comfortable extension of the inside area. They offer hand operated, automatic and remote controlled versions that also serve to reduce glare and protect furnishings, making them ideal for shop fronts, hotels, restaurants and homes. Many establishments also utilize Regal awnings as smoking shelters to comply with the recent smoking ban.



Visitors to the new site will see that Regal doesn’t stop at quality awnings. They also install made-to-order glass rooms with single or double glazing, fold back doors and a range of roof supports. For safety at home and work they offer retractable gates, built-on security shutters and continental window shutters made of toughened materials that come in manual, electric and roller-box designs. And, they also provide residential garage doors that can be matched to the existing style and design of the home using an array of colours and features. All of Regal’s products are professionally installed by their expert fitters and come with a five or ten year guarantee to ensure customers are completely satisfied with their purchase.



About Regal Awnings

Regal Awnings specialises in durable, tailor-made enhancements for the exteriors of homes and commercial spaces. Their quality and reliable patio awnings and outdoor shelters are both attractive and practical, letting home and business owners better utilize their outdoor space. Regal products are manufactured and installed by their team of trained experts and come with a five or ten year guarantee. For more information, visit: http://regalawnings.co.uk/