Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- As social networking services like Facebook update their websites, A Work Of Art, Inc. (AWOA), an advertising agency and web design company, is helping their clients stay ahead of the competition. AWOA helps businesses understand what the changes in social media platforms mean to them and how they can best utilize these new technologies.



When Facebook revamped their ‘Business’ page in March, businesses were forced to realign their relationships with social media. After six months of experimentation, successes, and failures, trends are starting to emerge on how clients can effectively interact with their customers online.



In this new era of commercial interaction with social media, businesses have the ability to reach out to more people faster and cheaper than ever before. However, social media users are also becoming savvier about understanding their sites and the way businesses interact with them. Since Facebook switched away from their previous “Tabs” model to the new “Timeline” layout (along with the developments of Google Penguin and Panda) it has become important to frequently update and interact with the social media platform by adding genuinely compelling content.



For users, the slicker, supposedly more professional fan pages may appear to be another advertisement, as opposed to an opportunity to interact. Social media is about human connectivity, and successful businesses are reaching potential consumers by adopting more authentic-feeling pages that seem like the extension of a single person or small group.



About AWOA

AWOA has been in business for over 20 years, and serves companies of all sizes. They began 1989 as a full-service advertising agency covering print, television, radio, and outdoor marketing, and have since evolved to become one of the industry leaders in web development, social media, graphic design and inbound and outbound digital marketing.