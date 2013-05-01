AWOA.com Announces Addition of Recruitment Website Marketing Services

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- A Work of Art, Inc., a full service web design and marketing company, has announced the addition of specialized marketing services geared towards recruitment agencies and websites. Recognizing the special needs and demands of the recruitment industry, A Work of Art, Inc. works with clients to ensure that their marketing strategy is designed to attract new customers and candidates in the most effective way.



“Recruiters have two sets of customers that they’re marketing to,” explains a representative. “On one hand, they’re marketing to the companies who are looking for new talent, and so their website has to instill trust and confidence in the agency’s professionalism. On the other, they’re trying to attract top talent, and so the site needs to speak to the agency’s ability to match candidates with top positions. Our specialized recruitment agency strategies are designed to hit both marks for the most effective approach.”



The addition of recruitment website marketing services is the latest in a series of strategic expansions undertaken by the agency. With the recent additions of robust social media marketing services and international marketing, this newest addition continues the company’s ongoing legacy of continued growth and improvement. For more information, visit http://www.awoa.com/.



About A Work of Art, Inc.

Since 1986, A Work of Art, Inc. has been building a reputation for providing world-class advertising, marketing and web design services to business around the country. The company works with businesses of all sizes to ensure that their marketing strategies line up with their goals, their needs and industry-specific concerns. Services include web site design, internet marketing, search engine optimization and social media marketing.