AWOA.com Announces Specialized International Internet Marketing Services & SEO

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A Work of Art, Inc., a full service web design SEO and marketing company in business for over 24 years, has announced the addition of international internet marketing services to its suite of marketing solutions. The new service focuses on the specific needs of companies that market their services globally to a broad base of customers, and is designed to overcome the challenges that typically accompany such efforts.



“The internet is incredible for its ability to give companies truly global reach,” explains David Nagle, President, A Work Of Art, Inc., “But at the same time, there are many obstacles that make it challenging for companies to truly market to an intercontinental and geopolitical base. Search engines try to focus results geographically, and customers search parameters involving location can limit their visibility.”



International internet marketing allows companies to reach their intended audience more effectively through strategies that include search engine optimization, social media marketing and powerful marketing and advertising campaigns that are dedicated to the algorithms of local searches. The company has been attracting clients from various countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Russia and South America. For more information about A Work of Art, Inc. and its new international internet marketing services, visit http://www.awoa.com/ and click on “Get a Quote” on the upper right hand side of the website.



About A Work Of Art, Inc.

A Work Of Art, Inc. is a full service Advertising Agency, Web Design and marketing company located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Coral Springs, Florida. The company has been in business for over 24 years and has outstanding ability to excel in the key areas that are needed to rapidly grow businesses of all sizes and in most industries. The agency provides web design, internet marketing, branding, advertising, and design services for companies worldwide.