AWS Partner Bluepi Offering High End Cloud Computing Services to International Clientele

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Companies seeking an Amazon web services partner outsourcing company for high end services such as Database Installation and Management, Configuration and Optimization of web servers, Storage/Streaming and Application Deployment can zero in on BluePi. A frontline IT company in India, they can be trusted for full range of specialized AWS services.



“In 2006, Amazon Web Services (AWS) began rolling out IT infrastructure services to businesses. This replaces up-front capital infrastructure expenses with low variable costs that scale as your business grows. Thanks to the cloud, businesses need not invest in IT infrastructure weeks or months in advance. Rather, they can rely on cloud to instantly spin up servers in quick time,” commented a senior executive with the company.



BluePi maintains a strong partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to eliminate the clients’ cloud adoption barriers. Organizations can rely on them for them to deliver cost-effective, enterprise-class platforms to power the applications they would require. They support installation, management and performance optimizations of MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server and Oracle. Their professionals configure and optimize web servers, thus powering and scaling the websites for clients.



As for Amazon S3 Storage, BluePi demonstrates extensive skills. As the executive stated, “Features like auto-expiration and auto-archiving help us save costs. Distribution of media files can also be set up from edge locations, thereby decreasing the network latency. Along with providing organizations with guidance on access management, we can also run security audits and penetration tests on the applications.”



BluePi has partnered with Amazon for cloud resources that they leverage deliver their own core managed services. The collaboration helps them boost performance, reduce costs, enhance security, ensure consistent throughput and enable hybrid cloud use cases. Companies looking for Amazon web services partner can find more information here.



About BluePi

BluePi, one of the Amazon AWS India partners, create customized solutions for clients. Range of their service includes Big Data, Mobile, Cloud Computing, NextGen Architectures, Java/Spring/Hibernate, Social Presence, Performance Engineering, Play! Framework, etc. They focus on developing long-lasting client relationships helping them grow their business.



Contact Information



BluePi Consulting Pvt Ltd.

401B Unitech Arcadia, South City 2, Gurgaon, Haryana, India

Phone: +91-98186-97707

Email: info@bluepi.in

Website: http://www.bluepi.in/