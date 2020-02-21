Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Axcella Health Inc. .



Investors who purchased shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Axcella Health Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Cambirdge, MA based Axcella Health Inc., a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism in the United States. Axcella Health Inc. went public in May 2019 and sold over 3.5 million shares at $20 per share in the initial public offering ("IPO"). Since then, shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) declined to as low as $3.33 per share on December 9, 2019.



On February 20, 2020, NASDAQ: AXLA shares closed at $4.75 per share.



