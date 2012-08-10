Axela Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Reasons to Get this ReportAxela Inc. (Axela) is medical equipment company, based in Canada. It develops products for protein detection, characterization and monitoring products used in clinical research, health research and life science. Its products include dotLab mX system, panelPlus products, dot-Avidin products, dot-Rready products, dot-Covalent products and spare parts. The company provides services such as, technical and application support, on-site and in-house training, extended warranty, service and maintenance contracts, and custom application development services. It enables the real-time detection and quantization of protein binding events in complex media. The company operates though its distributors in the US and Canada with a European Sales office in Netherlands. The company distributes its products through its brands, dotLab mX, panelPlus, dot-Avidin, dot-Ready and dot-Covalent. Axela is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Axela Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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