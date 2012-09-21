AXEON Acquires Assets of Leading Equipment Manufacturer

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- AXEON Water Technologies, a premier provider of engineered water treatment solutions, has announced the acquisition of assets and intellectual property rights of a leading systems manufacturer. The company, formerly known as Pure-O-Tech, is a premier manufacturer and full service provider of commercial and industrial reverse osmosis, nanofiltration, ozone and filtration systems. For more than a decade, Pure-O-Tech has provided comprehensive system designs and engineered solutions to customers for a variety of applications.



“We were in talks with decision makers at Pure-O-Tech for quite some time,” said Augustin R. Pavel, AXEON CEO. “After seeing where the company was headed and the potential there, we stepped in and secured a majority of their assets and intellectual property, along with several of their highly skilled and experienced employees. This move secures for AXEON an additional 12 years of engineered system designs and experience, including new technology platforms for us to expand on — such as ozone and perchlorate removal systems.”



AXEON, a manufacturer of commercial and industrial membrane systems, elements, housings and components, will be leveraging some of the technologies that Pure-O-Tech has utilized in their system designs and controls, including their offsite monitoring capabilities software with integrated PLC controls.



“As a growing systems and equipment manufacturer, we regularly examine new and emerging markets and applications that we know will require more sophisticated designs, controls and automation. This type of research is an integral strategy in our mission to remain at the forefront of evolving water treatment. With the purchase of Pure-O-Tech’s assets, we now have some additional technology and knowhow to help meet our customers’ evolving needs.”



