AXEON Water Technologies Introduces New Integrated Solutions Platform

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- AXEON Water Technologies, a leading provider of water treatment solutions, today announced the introduction of AXEON Integrated Solutions(TM), a new platform that enhances the customer experience by offering a more streamlined approach to product identification and selection.



The AXEON Integrated Solutions platform is a customer-centric model that features a comprehensive offering of standardized equipment and solutions, while providing customers with the flexibility of customization for every application. AXEON’s design and manufacturing capabilities provide a platform for integrating the economies of standardization with customers’ unique requirements and turns complex projects into simple end-to-end solutions. The unique flexibility of AXEON Integrated Solutions ensures that optimal water quality is achieved efficiently and economically.



“AXEON Integrated Solutions is a platform which we have taken over three years to develop,” said AXEON CEO Augustin Pavel. “We test marketed it in 2010 and it was a very efficient and formal way to present our product offering and enable our customers to easily associate our products and systems with their needs, for a given application.”



A key internal feature of AXEON Integrated Solutions is the enhanced production capabilities that it facilitates. Customers benefit from the accelerated delivery of AXEON’s high-quality standard and custom systems and components by ensuring that their sales cycles are supported and their delivery timelines are met.



“Ultimately it cuts down the amount of time our application engineers need to work one on one with an individual or company,” said Pavel. “It allows them to put together a comprehensive solution by integrating all the different types of technologies, models of systems to create a custom solution for each application.”



AXEON Integrated Solutions is featured on the company’s newly redesigned website, at http://www.axeonwater.com. AXEON customers have a streamlined user experience, with a variety of new features and benefits, including AXEON’s robust online catalog, now searchable by category, brand, application, technology, water problem, service or solution.



Additionally, AXEON’s expert in-house representatives are readily available to assist in designing and manufacturing ideal Integrated Solutions to overcome today’s complex water treatment challenges. For more information on AXEON Integrated Solutions, please call 800-320-4074 or visit the website at http://www.axeonwater.com.



About AXEON Water Technologies

Established in 1989 as a manufacturer of reverse osmosis water treatment products, AXEON’s corporate headquarters, research, engineering, manufacturing and support facilities, are located in Temecula, California, USA. The company provides customers worldwide with high-quality pre-treatment, membrane, post treatment, storage, disinfection, distribution, components and service solutions for various markets and applications. AXEON is at the forefront of the water treatment industry, to best serve its customers and support their success with innovation, quality and support.