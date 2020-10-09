Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- "Global Axial Flow Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2026"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Axial Flow Pumps Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Axial Flow Pumps Market.



Axial Flow Pumps market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Axial Flow Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Grundfos, Flowserve, ITT, KSB, Sulzer, Ebara, Schlumberger, Weir Group, Wilo AG, Idex, Pentair, Clyde Union, Vano, Atlas Copco, DAB, FNS Pumps, Allweiler, Shanghai Kaiquan, FengQiu, Shandong Sure Boshan, LEO, CNP, Sanlian Pump Group, Hunan Changbeng, Shanghai East Pump, Shandong Shuanglun



News and Latest Developments:



27 February 2020: To announce three new additions to its industry-leading Lewis® range of pumps and valves for the sulphur, sulphuric and phosphoric acid industries. The release of the Lewis® VL Axial Pump, Lewis® Horizontal Process Pump and Lewis® Vertical High Pressure Molten Salt Pump marks a new chapter in the brand's proud history of innovative product and material engineering.



Market Segment by Type:



Cast Iron Material



Stainless Steel Material



Other



Market Segmentation by Application:



Domestic Water and Wastewater



Petroleum Industry



Chemical Industry



Food and Beverage



Mining Industry



Axial Flow Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Axial Flow Pumps by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Axial Flow Pumps business, the date to enter into the Axial Flow Pumps market, Axial Flow Pumps product introduction, recent developments, etc.



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Axial Flow Pumps are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Influence of the Axial Flow Pumps market report:



Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Axial Flow Pumps market.

Axial Flow Pumps market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Axial Flow Pumps market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Axial Flow Pumps market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Axial Flow Pumps market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Axial Flow Pumps market.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



