Axl Hazarika Becomes the First Indian Rock Artist Launched by VEVO Internationally

Guwahati, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The famous Indian Indie rock artist, Axl Hazarika, has become the first Indian rockstar to make VEVO debut with his superhit song ‘Hum Badal Gaye’. VEVO, the world’s no. 1 music site, officially launched Axl Hazarika internationally with the exclusive release of the music video of his hit Indian song, which is also the title track of northeast India’s first animation film.



Watch Hum Badal Gaye’s music video here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BVOOxBztLw and http://www.vevo.com/watch/axl-hazarika/hum-badal-gaye/RSA001321402



Hum Badal Gaye is a rock song in India’s national language – Hindi. It rocked all music charts soon after its release last year. The audio version of the song has already gained around half a million views on YouTube and more than 2 million plays on SoundCloud, making it one of the hottest Indie rock songs in India and the cyberspace. Now after the making of its music video, Axl won VEVO’s backing and the song is expected to make an even wider appeal to the global audience. The music video is an animation based on the friendship between a boy and a cat.



It appears like VEVO was gobsmacked by the hit Indian song to launch Axl Hazarika as the first Indian rockstar on the world’s most famous music website. The song marks a global breakthrough of Indian Indie music amidst Bollywood songs dominating the nation.



Moreover, it is super-exciting for Indian music lovers because VEVO, a joint venture of Sony Music, Universal Music and EMI, will finally feature an Indian rock artist.



