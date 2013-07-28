AXNEW Does Comprehensive Analysis of the Popular Touch Screen in People's Daily Life

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2013 -- Because of the advantages such as convenience, little room occupying and www.axnew.com flexibility of the industrial LCD with touch, this kind of electric devices have become the most popular trend within people's daily life. The Touch LCD screen is very commonly in people's normal life. Almost all of the smart phones nowadays are all apply the touch screen such as 6.5 inch 8inch 10inch 15 inch open frame monitor with capacitive. However, people's life could not leave the high tech products such as touch screen. Today, the best China manufacturer for 7 open frame LCD with touch would tell people the information about advantages of the touch screen. If people want to know more about these products, the website http://www.axnew.com/ would be the best choice for them.



First, the LCD touch screen such as 17 open frame touch monitor with IR has contained the advantage of easy moveable, portable and easy storage. However, people could find that the ipad and other table PC which had consisted of the touch screen on today's market are all easy for people to taking. The business men are all prefer to take the electrical equipment with touch screen in their business trip.



Second, the weight of the electrical equipment with the industrial LCD with touch such as 21.5 open frame lcd smart phone and table PC is lighter than the traditional electrical equipments such as computer and telephone. This kind of advantage has been the attractive point for nowadays' young people.



On the other hand, the displaying effect of the touch screen such as 17 open frame touch monitor with IR is also better than the traditional TV displaying and other showing tool in people's daily life. For example, the rising of the market for Table TV would be much stronger evidence for this trend.



The touch screen such as 6.5 inch 8inch 10inch 15 inch open frame monitor with capacitive is panel mount industrial lcd monitors also one kind of new electrical device which could help people have high efficiency interface with computer itself. This kind of new device would gradually replace the traditional keyboard and mouse. However, people could use it write word and click the website they want to browse. It is more convenience than traditional input device.



Frankly speaking, most of people would have more understanding about the advantage of touch screen which is the much powerful device in people's daily life. However, there are many kinds and types of touch screen in this industry. If people want to know more about this device such as the size and price, they could browse the website axnew.com which is the high reputation manufacturer for LCD touch screen in China.



Contact:

AXNEW DISPLAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Email: sales@axnew.com

Website: http://www.axnew.com