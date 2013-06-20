AXNMLS.com Connects Visitors with Costa Rica MLS Real Estate Listings and Costa Rica Realtors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Costa Rica is one of the hottest vacation destinations for North American travelers. The country is also one of the largest sources of North American investment dollars. Every year, investors in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world invest millions of dollars into Costa Rican real estate opportunities.



One real estate company is ready to help visitors around the world discover the hidden investment opportunities and beautiful homes that can be found throughout Costa Rica. That real estate company is AXNMLS.com, which recently revealed that it is the first MLS realty service in Costa Rica.



MLS is the popular real estate listing service that features properties around the world. Using MLS, anyone can view specific details about homes they want to buy and learn more about the real estate market in various locations.



A spokesperson for AXNMLS.com explains how the real estate company aims to help anyone buy and sell property in Costa Rica:



“We’ve designed our website to be an ever-growing resource of Costa Rica real estate information. Our site includes buying tips, selling tips, and detailed explanations of Costa Rican real estate laws. We also showcase maps of Costa Rica and general information about the real estate market in Costa Rica and its provinces. Once visitors are ready to buy or sell a home in Costa Rica, they can easily contact us to make that process as easy as possible.”



The website also explains that Costa Rica is being rapidly developed and investment opportunities are quickly disappearing. However, there are still plenty of good opportunities for investors who know where to look:



“When browsing Costa Rica real estate listings online, it can be tough to see through the marketing hype and determine what kind of investment opportunity or environment a particular property will offer. It’s natural to wonder if the property is located in a good area or be suspicious about a surprisingly low price. Our experienced realtors will weigh in with their expert opinion and make the buying and selling process proceed as smoothly as possible.”



Those who simply want to browse through real estate listings without contacting a realtor can browse through detailed MLS listings at AXNMLS.com. The site allows visitors to search through properties from anywhere in the world. Navigation is designed to be as simple as possible, and visitors can view high resolution photo galleries, Costa Rica rentals, currency calculators, property sales data, and other information they need to make an intelligent decision on their Costa Rican property transaction.



About AXNMLS.com

AXNMLS.com is a Costa Rican realty website. The website features detailed MLS listings for properties all across Costa Rica and allows visitors to instantly contact a realtor if they need to buy or sell a property. For more information, please visit: http://www.axnmls.com