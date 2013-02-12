"AXO Science S.A.S. - Product Pipeline Analysis" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "AXO Science S.A.S. - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- AXO Science S.A.S. (AXO) develops high output and multi-parametric analysis solutions for characterizing biological samples. Its patented HiFi technology brings innovation in molecular based diagnostic applications including cancer diagnostic, blood genotyping, pathogen detection etc. AXO provides a complete solution of contact and non-contact printing services for diagnostic micro arrays and bio-sensing. The solutions find application in non-contact printing of low/medium density arrays; glass slides; SPRi prisms (Biacore, Genoptics/HORIBA); microtiter plate (MTP) bottom; and other possibilities currently under testing phase. Its services include arraying of samples; surface functionalization of customer-specific supports; non-contact printing; microarray processing for Quality-Control; image generation, data analysis; and electronic documentation of whole production process. AXO is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the AXO Science S.A.S. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
