Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2021 -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is under investigation concerning possible securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) disclosed on August 9, 2021, that the FDA had found deficiencies with its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company claimed it was attempting to determine the nature of the deficiencies, but that this announcement may delay the approval of AXS-05.



Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) declined $74.10 per share on June 28, 2021, to as low as $19.38 per share on August 19, 2021.



