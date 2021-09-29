Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Axsome Therapeutics directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) disclosed on August 9, 2021, that the FDA had found deficiencies with its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company claimed it was attempting to determine the nature of the deficiencies, but that this announcement may delay the approval of AXS-05.



Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) declined $74.10 per share on June 28, 2021, to as low as $19.38 per share on August 19, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.