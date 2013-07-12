Axxis Solutions Announces New Office Location

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Axxis Solutions is pleased to announce the relocation of their present headquarters in order to accommodate current expansion efforts and growth. Since 2008 Axxis Solutions has established itself as South Florida’s expert in cloud, mobile and social computing by servicing the financial services, travel and real estate companies seeking to implement Salesforce.com applications. As part of its product offering, Axxis has developed training offerings that cater to small startups, mid-market and large enterprise. The new space will house their expanded staff of consultants, as well as support further growth and technology collaborations with clients and strategic partners.



"Axxis Solutions has experienced amazing growth over the last year, and we are excited to be moving to a new space where we can continue to focus on developing local expertise and job opportunities around the Salesforce.com ecosystem. The new location will have a training room offering a DIY Salesforce Quickstart, Salesforce Marketing User and Salesforce Sales User Class, in addition to the existing Admin class" states Ignacio Riveira, VP of Sales and Marketing for Axxis Solutions.



In the past year Axxis Solutions has established strong ties with local financial organizations such as FIBA, the Florida International Bankers Association. As a result Axxis is an active member of the financial community and therefore regularly participates in associated events and seminars. Axxis Solutions plans to expand outside of the financial community by offering their training programs through a community outreach initiative in order to benefit individuals from other sectors as well.



Riveira explains their commitment towards integrating the existing training being offered with a community outreach initiative: "We are also exploring new opportunities to give back to the South Florida community, with free training for those professionals currently unemployed or seeking extended learning to develop additional an skillset, including veterans and recent college graduates."



Please note Axxis Solution’s new address:



717 Ponce De Leon Blvd

Suite 307

Coral Gables, FL 33134



All phone numbers and email addresses will remain the same.



About Axxis Solutions

Axxis Solutions is a management and technology consulting services firm specializing in helping companies address the challenges of managing business information, improving processes and integrating systems and databases, as well as offering training in these areas for specific cloud computing technologies. With its headquarters in Miami, FL, Axxis Solutions serves high-growth, mid-market and enterprise companies in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.



For more on information visit www.axxissolutions.com or contact +1.888.548.8600