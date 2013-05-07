Ayah Nannies Announces Launch of Searchable Nannies Database

Ottawa, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Ayah Nannies, a Canadian nanny service agency, has recently announced the launch of its new searchable nannies database at www.ayahnannies.com



The database contains the profiles of available, pre-screened nannies, which allows clients to conveniently and quickly narrow down their list of candidates. Most candidate profiles contain photos, qualifications, education, profile information, background and all other important information which aids the family in choosing the best potential match for their needs.



The company assures their clients that they understand that looking for a nanny can be a time consuming and complicated undertaking. Posting advertisements, interviewing candidates, hiring, and navigating through Canadian immigration and labour rules is time consuming and difficult for the average person. As a Canadian nanny placement agency that partners with affiliate agencies around the world, Ayah Nannies help their clients by providing expert, affordable placement help. Not only do they assist in selecting the right nanny through rigorous pre-screening of candidates, they also navigate their clients through the Canadian immigration and labour rules and complete the administrative tasks necessary to get the job done quickly and efficiently.



Anyone looking for a nanny will benefit from Ayah Nanny’s searchable database. The company is happy to share their knowledge, information and experience with all potential clients. In addition, they also offer no-pressure, hassle-free advice on how to hire the right nanny . Ayah Nannies screens all candidates and helps parents choose a nanny that will fit the family’s needs and schedule. In addition, if the family is not satisfied with the nanny, Ayah Nannies will find a replacement.



For more information about Ayah Nannie’s live in caregiver options or searchable database, or to apply for a live in nanny, visit their website at http://www.ayahnannies.com



About Ayah Nannies

Ayah Nannies is an experienced private Nanny Agency that offers live-in and live-out nanny services in Canada for families in need of childcare, elder care and home care. The company is dedicated to providing safe, secure, compassionate nanny services to give parents and families piece of mind while helping them save money on potential daycare costs.



