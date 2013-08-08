Ayah Nannies Now Offers Nanny Services in Toronto

Ottawa, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Nanny services in Toronto are now available for families and households to make the right decision when it comes to caring for their children. Finding a nanny is often a difficult process. The new services help locate the right nanny depending on the child and who is the best fit for the home.



Only trained childcare providers are employed, who are able to keep children safe in addition to happy and engaged at all times. Toronto nanny services also ensure that the daily routines of children are maintained so there are no changes to their schedule. Professionals also engage children in arts and crafts projects, entertaining games, and outdoor activities. Childhood development is strongly emphasized, and trained nannies also focus on hygiene, meal preparation, laundry, and housekeeping.



The benefits of nanny services go beyond convenience. They also include the chance to choose the best primary caregiver for a child, while individual and personalized care is guaranteed. The services also remove the stress for families as adults can get ready for work in the morning and the caregiver prepares the child for school or daycare.



Also available from Toronto nanny services are flexible hours; caregivers can provide support on weekends or overnight if required. It is also better for the child’s well being. In fact, children have been observed to get fewer colds with nanny care than with traditional day care services. The cost is also less; it is higher to put two children in day care than to enlist nanny services in Toronto for one child.



Having someone to help with meal preparation and housework lessens the strain on busy families. As a result, everyone is happier while children are provided with a more secure environment. Consistent care within their own home leads to a better feeling of security and comfort.



Nanny services in Toronto also exposes families to new cultural experiences. In addition to child care, interaction with the childcare professional from another country, for example, can teach everyone about the life and customs in different places. Plus, with much of the work taken care of, families experience more quality time overall.



Contact Ayah Nannies to learn more about how professional childcare can be a benefit.



Munira Jaffar

Ayah Nannies

207 Glen Park Road.

Ottawa, ON K1B 5B8 Canada

Telephone: 1-888-359-3711

Email: info@ayahnannies.com

http://ayahnannies.com/