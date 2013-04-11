Ayah Nannies Solves Expensive Daycare Problem

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Ayah Nannies, a Canadian nanny service agency, has recently announced their solution to the expensive daycare problem by providing affordable, safe nannies which save parents money long term.



Finding a reputable local daycare is stressful and expensive, and the children do not obtain the attention and care they need as the daycare is filled with other children. By hiring a nanny, parents can create a relationship with the person who will be looking after their children, and will have more security knowing that their child is around the same person every day. Additionally, the nanny will significantly give one-on-one care as there are no other children around. Hiring a nanny also saves parents time and money as nannies help with the housework, whereas daycares do not.



Although hiring a local nanny can be difficult due to the current shortage of local nannies, Ayah Nannies also offers the option to hire an overseas live-in nanny with the proper educational background. Sponsoring an overseas nanny is a cheaper long term option, as daycare costs over a long period of time equate to more money spent per hour, and do not include housework or individual time with the child.



Ayah Nannies screens all candidates and helps parents choose a nanny that will fit the family’s needs. In addition, if the family is not satisfied with the nanny, Ayah Nannies will find a replacement.



Parents who need peace of mind knowing their child is well looked after and do not have the opportunity to rush after work to pick up their child from daycare are encouraged to consider hiring a live-in nanny.



