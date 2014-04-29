AYC Providing Quality Property Management Services for the Community

Coruna, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Managing and use of properties involve a number of legal issues. It is then the role of Ayco representatives and experts to provide suitable advice on the Horizontal Property Act in every aspect of property management that is pertinent to the community.



This includes the issuance as well as management of collections of both the ordinary as well as the extraordinary receipts. The company experts will also give useful advice on the control as well as payment of the financial obligations on a regular basis.



The company also provides both technical and human resources necessary for the maintenance and preservation of the community. At the same time, their representatives are also well versed when it comes to budget processing and other financial documentation. Ayco has experts as well to handle legal issues. It has partner law firms for this purpose.



Accounts and contracts



Ayco has a pool of experts who can handle the collection of monthly rent receipts. This is a tedious and very technical issue that must always be left to the hands of the experts. The same is true for the submission of the necessary monthly settlement accounts, income and expenses. Preparation of leases as well as services for analysis of current contracts and VAT assessments are also available from the company.



Insurance



In terms of insurance services, Ayco partners with Liberty Seguros. The company has professionals that will help clients pick the best insurance option to suit their needs.



Contact Us

For more information on the services and rates offered by Ayco, feel free to contact them through their official website. Information about the company background as well as contact details are posted in the site as well.