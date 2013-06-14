AYP Rentals Introduces New Sunny Isles Vacation Rental Unit

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a vacation rental company based in Miami Beach, is adding a unit to its acclaimed line of Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals: 150 Sunny Isles Blvd Unit 1505. This new vacation rental adds yet another option to the company’s growing clientele base, and reflects its explicit commitment to giving travelers as many desirable vacation rentals as possible



AYP Rentals, a vacation rental company based in Miami Beach, is adding a unit to its acclaimed line of Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals: 150 Sunny Isles Blvd Unit 1505. This new vacation rental adds yet another option to the company’s growing clientele base, and reflects its explicit commitment to giving travelers as many desirable vacation rentals as possible.



Reports suggest that the new unit will be popular among vacationers and business travelers alike, due to its prime oceanfront location, accessibility, and close proximity to the region’s desirable beaches. It offers 3 bedrooms – one of which is a master suite – and 2.5 bathrooms, which includes a corresponding master bathroom. The unit is spacious, fully-furnished, and includes all the amenities that are standard in an ideal vacation rental property, including a modern kitchen, expansive terrace, living room, and dinning room.



In addition to its comfort and convenience, the new property will also assist in servicing an increasingly popular area of South Florida. A greater number of travelers are visiting Sunny Isles annually, making this unit vital to accommodating the growth. The acquisition of this residence may be a reflection this market trend.



About AYP Rentals

AYP Rentals offers a wide range of Miami Beach, Aventura, and Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals. These options are divided into oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays categories. Users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. Users can also find a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vacation rentals. AYP Rentals has received high ratings and reviews on both TripAdvisor and FlipKey, two of the largest travel-related websites.