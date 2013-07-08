AYP Rentals Introducing New Condo Building Pages

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a South Florida vacation rental company specializing in Miami Vacation Rentals, has introduced several new condo pages on the their official website at AYPRentals.com.



The pages are dedicated to some of the most reputable and popular Miami Beach Vacation Rentals on the market, including M Resort, Ocean Point, and One Reserve. Each building’s section includes photographs and a detailed profile with information on its amenities, features, advantages, and available condo units.



The new pages were introduced in response to the growing demand for South Florida vacation rentals, in turn due to the growing number of international tourists visiting the region. Popular vacation areas include Miami Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, and Aventura, where the majority of the firm’s new vacation rentals are based.



Additionally, the firm’s website offers a comprehensive selection of vacation rentals throughout South Florida. Available properties are divided into different sections: oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays. There are also featured properties displayed on the main page. Users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. In addition to Miami Beach, rentals are provided in nearby coastal communities such as Aventura, North Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. Users can also find a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vocational rentals. AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.