AYP Rentals Launches Mobile Application for iPhone and Android

The AYP Rentals App is available for both Android and Apple phones. It was specifically designed for rental guests vacationing at AYP Rentals’ properties, as well as for new visitors interested in learning more about Miami. Guests of AYP Rentals will be invited to download the app prior to their arrival, after which it will provide a variety of relevant travel information that includes arrival tips, directions to the property, property tips, activity recommendations, and more. The feature also allows users to locate their rental property through the host phone’s GPS.



Visitors who are not guest to AYP Rentals can also download the app, thereby accessing similar features such as restaurant, event, and activity recommendations in their area. The app contains a list of properties, complete with detailed information and photos, and allows users to view the properties in a map view.



According to a statement published in AYP Rental’s blog, this recent innovation reflects the firm’s “policy of making our services as convenient to our clients as possible.” Due to the significant growth in South Florida’s tourism industry, the company has explicitly aimed to reach out to a growing number of travelers and vacationers, partly through increasing accessibility to its services.



The firm’s website offers a comprehensive selection of vacation rentals throughout South Florida. Available properties are divided into different sections: oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays. There are also featured properties displayed on the main page. Users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. In addition to Miami Beach, rentals are provided in nearby coastal communities such as Aventura, North Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. Users can also find a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



About AYP Rentals

In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vocational rentals. AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.