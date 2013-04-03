AYP Rentals Launches New Blog

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a vacation rental company based in Miami Beach, has launched a new blog on its website AYPRentals.com. The blog will be regularly updated and will provide a range of relevant information directed towards those looking for vacation rentals. Among the topics of discussion will be tips and strategies for travelers, highlights on featured rental properties, company updates, and more.



The blog is part of an effort to engage with the growing market of Miami travelers that are seeking vacation rentals throughout the city. To that end, the website as a whole provides assistance to both business and vacation travelers in the competitive vacation rental market.



Available properties are divided into different sections: oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays. There are also featured properties displayed on the main page. Users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. In addition to Miami Beach Vacation Rentals, rentals are provided in nearby coastal communities such as Aventura, North Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. Users can also find a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vocational rentals. AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.