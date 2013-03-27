AYP Rentals Launches New Features for Miami, Miami Beach, North Miami, Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a vacation rental company based in Miami Beach, has launched a series of new features on its recently published website, AYPRentals.com. Each feature corresponds to vacation rental services in a number of cities, namely Miami Beach Vacation Rentals, Miami Vacation Rentals, Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals. A sample of one of these pages is excerpted below:



“Everyone needs a vacation at some point, and few places in the world offer as much opportunity for fun and leisure as Miami. This world-renowned resort city has it all – sunny beaches, world-class entertainment and dining, and plenty of unique and exciting attractions.



Indeed, Miami’s tourism industry is among the largest in the world, and with millions of people visiting every year, there is no shortage of places to stay. The city has a rich market of award-winning hotels and condominiums, each with their own selection of wonderful amenities and residences. There are plenty of great Vacation Rentals in Miami that give you the opportunity to have a home away from home while you enjoy your vacation with peace of mind. In fact, the right vacation rental can be the best part of your trip, and AYP Rentals has one of the most extensive listings of quality vacation rentals in South Florida.



Thus, where you choose to stay can make or break your vacation. With so many options available, it can be daunting to find the right Miami Vacation Rentals for the right price. That’s why AYP Rentals was formed – to ensure that vacationers from all over the world can find the best and most affordable rentals in the Miami area. We offer a stunning range of mid- to high-end vacation rentals in popular and beautiful areas like Miami Beach, Aventura, and Sunny Isles Beach. Our wide variety of 1 to 3 bedroom condos include options for ocean, city, and intracoastal views, and many of them will be close to some of the best dining, shopping, and entertainment in the city.”



In addition to these informative sections, the professionally-designed website allows users to better access the company’s various services, namely its signature Miami Beach Vacation Rentals.



Available properties are divided into different sections: oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays. There are also featured properties displayed on the main page. Users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. In addition to Miami Beach, rentals are provided in nearby coastal communities such as Aventura, North Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. Users can also find a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vacation rentals. AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.