AYP Rentals Now Offering Vacation Rentals at G Bay Residences in Sunny Isles

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a leading provider of South Florida vacation rentals, is now offering properties at G Bay Residences, a reputable condo-resort located in Sunny Isles Beach.



The signature unit of the waterfront building has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,500 square feet of living space, allowing it to comfortably sleep up to 6 adults. Subsequently, it is ideally-suited for large travel parties. The premium property is fully-furnished and finished, with its amenities including a fully-stocked and fairly sizable kitchen, a spacious living room, a balcony, and hotel-quality linens.



G Bay is known for offering many amenities of its own, including a community pool and hot tub, advanced fitness center, and wireless internet throughout the building. One of its most desirable features is it location, which is less than half-a-mile away from Sunny Isle’s reputable beachfront. A wide array of other attractions is within a short drive of this centrally-located condo, including a diverse selection of restaurants, shops, and clubs.



Notably, the premium unit is by far one of the most popular in AYP Rentals’ inventory, attaining 4.5 out of 5 stars by reviewers on FlipKey, a travel website. The firm has offered this unit in response to the growing demand for Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals, especially in light of the city’s popularity as a travel destination. AYP Rentals also provides premium units throughout other South Florida coastal cities, including Aventura and Miami Beach.



About AYP Rentals

In addition to vacation rentals, AYP Rentals provides a range of other travel-related services, including booking cruises; rentals for cars, jet skis, and boats; and property management. AYP Rentals is well-regarded in the industry, having received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.