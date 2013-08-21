AYP Rentals Offering 17 Exclusive Vacation Rental Properties Coming Into Hot Season

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a South Florida vacation rental company, is offering 17 exclusive vacation properties in preparation for the active fall and winter seasons. During this time, there is a marked increase in demand due to the influx of travelers seeking to escape colder climates.



In response to the advent of this period, the firm issued an update on its official blog at AYPRentals.com that provides further details:



"We offer a wide variety of excellent properties all over Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, and Aventura, each located in acclaimed resorts or hotels that offer their own unique amenities, features, and comforts. All of the vacation rentals we offer are conveniently located near some of the best attractions and venues in the city, with many being a short walk from the beach.



There’s something for everyone in our comprehensive selection. We’ve got vacation rentals for travel parties of all sizes, with condos that can sleep anywhere from 4 to 6 people. Enjoy 1 to 3 bedroom units, the option for either water or ocean views, and a variety of floor plans and additional features to suit your exact preference. With our advanced search function and courteous representatives, you’re sure to find the exact vacation rental for your dream trip."



Travelers interested in these properties can utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on several specifications, including property type, location, size, check-in date, and rental time.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises; renting cars, jet skis, and boats; and property management. The firm is the leading provider of Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals and has received an “Excellent” ranking in TripAdvisor, a prominent travel website.