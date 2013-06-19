AYP Rentals Offering Airport Pickups for Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a South Florida vacation rental company specializing in Miami Vacation Rentals, is now offering airport and hotel pick-up services, which are accessible by phone or through their official website, AYPRentals.com.



These extensive services apply to Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports and extend any destination in South Florida, regardless of the party’s size. AYP Rentals has reportedly transported more travelers throughout South Florida than any other company in the region. The company utilizes a variety of vehicles to serve this task, including town cars, limos, Suburbans, and Chevy Tahoes.



Furthermore, although the airport service is specifically designed to move clients from airports to destinations anywhere in South Florida, AYP Rentals will also transport people to any of their vacation rentals. Additionally, the firm will provide customized transportation options for a variety of needs, such as reunions, business meetings, or other gatherings. Transportation is also provided to and from your cruise port.



Clients can also utilize car rentals for their own travel in the area. A car rental of their choice will be provided either before or after arrival from the airport, or can be delivered to either your vacation rental or your parking space. The selection of vehicles available for these services include an assortment of luxury makes and models, including Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Mercedes, and more. Clients have the option of examining and test driving their vehicles beforehand.



These additional services are intended to provide clients with comprehensive travel assistance during their stay in South Florida, and serve to complement the company’s reputable vocation rental services. In addition to Miami Beach, AYP Rentals specializes in providing Aventura, North Miami, and Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals.