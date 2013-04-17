AYP Rentals Offering Featured Vacation Rentals

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a firm specializing in Miami Beach Vacation Rentals, is offering a number of featured vacation rentals that are listed in AYPRentals.com. Each of the Miami Beach Vacation Rentals are expressly suited for extended stays. The website’s blog section provides more details:



"First, there is the premium condo unit available in One Reserve, a classy and long-established condominium that has been around for decades. This condo has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a spacious living area of 1,000 square feet. It can comfortably sleep 4 people, which makes it suitable for couples or smaller families. The room has all the necessary amenities, such as a fully-stocked kitchen, and the condominium includes a fitness center, tennis courts, and community pool. You’ll also be in close proximity to the beach.



Then there is the condo in G Bay Luxury, one of the best condominiums in the area. This amazing waterfront development offers amazing views and a convenient location. The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,500 square feet of living space. It has all the amenities and features of home, and can sleep a total of 6 people. G Bay also has a luxurious share of amenities, including a community pool, Jacuzzi, and well-equipped fitness center.



Finally, you can try the spacious unit in M Bay, which offers nearly 1,200 square feet in living space, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. In total, it can sleep 5 individuals, making it ideal for a family. In addition to a well-furnished and comfortable condo unit (complete with kitchen, several TVs, and balcony) you can enjoy resort-style amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, Jacuzzi, and community pool. The building offers gorgeous views of the Intracoastal Waterway, and it ideally-located near great shopping and dining options."



About AYP Rentals

AYP Rentals offers a range of properties that are divided between oceanfront, waterview, and extended stay categories. Users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. In addition to Miami Beach, rentals are provided in nearby coastal communities such as Aventura, North Miami Beach, and Sunny Isles Beach. Users can also find a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vocational rentals. AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.