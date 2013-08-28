AYP Rentals Offering Three-Bedroom Vacation Rentals

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a South Florida vacation rental company, is offering a number of three-bedroom vacation rentals at Ocean 5, one of the premier condo-resorts in the region. The firm issued a detailed post on its official blog that provided further information on the unit in question:



“Located in one of South Florida’s most acclaimed resorts, this outsized unit comes with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a remarkable 2,300 square feet of living space. It’s by far one of the largest units of its kind on market, and is more than suitable for large travel parties or those planning to take in guests during their trip. Indeed, it can comfortably sleep 6 adults.



In addition to its more-than-accommodating size, the sumptuous condo has all the amenities you’ll ever need for a great vacation. High-end finishes, quality furnishings, resort-style linens, and ultra-comfy beds provide the utmost comfort. You can enjoy a large eat-in kitchen complete with quality appliances, a separate dining and living room, and spacious patio with furniture. The gorgeous bay and city views offered by this waterfront room are unparalleled. There’s no better place to relax at the end of an active day.



The well-regarded Ocean resort has plenty of amenities of its own, including a game room, tennis courts, Jacuzzi tub, outdoor pool, and even the option of housekeeping services. In addition to its excellent location near the water, the building puts you in close reach to numerous other conveniences and attractions, from restaurants to shopping centers.”



Additionally, AYP Rentals offers a wide variety of Miami and Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals, most of them 1 to 3 bedrooms and in close proximity to the water. The firm’s diverse selection and high-quality customer service has earned it plaudits on rating websites such as TripAdvisor and FlipKey, where it has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.



In addition to vacation rentals, the Miami Beach-based company provides a range of other travel-related services, including cruises, car rentals, and airport pick-ups.