AYP Rentals Offering Vacation Rental at the Wave at Hollywood Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a South Florida vacation rental company, is now offering vacation rentals at The Wave at Hollywood Beach, one of South Florida’s premier travel destinations.



The new condo is offers one bedroom, one bathroom, and 900 square feet of living space. It can comfortably sleep two adults, making it ideal for traveling businesspeople or couples on a leisurely trip. Among it amenities are high-quality furnishings and linens, a fully-stocked kitchen, a living room and dining room, internet and cable connection, and a balcony overlooking the beachfront. It has been well-maintained and is ready for occupation.



The Wave first opened in 1969 and is one of the most established and popular condos in the city. It underwent a $10 million condo conversion that was completed in 2004, which added modern amenities, architectural updates, and features such as marble flooring and new cabinetry. It has 551 residential units and 23 retail spaces, with additional amenities including a fitness center, spa, clubhouse, billiard room, library, and laundry facilities.



AYP Rentals has offered the condo largely in response to growing demand for beachfront residences in Hollywood, Florida, which is an increasingly popular travel destination. The firm is known for its meticulous attention to market trends and consumer demands, and has subsequently earned high rankings in TripAdvisor and FlipKey, two travel-related consumer review websites. It offers a variety of vacation rentals throughout South Florida, including Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, and Miami Beach.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises, property management, and the renting of cars, jet skis, and boats.