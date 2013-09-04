AYP Rentals Offers Extended Vacation Rentals in Sunny Isles

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a South Florida vacation rental company, is offering Extended Stay Vacation Rentals at various locations throughout Sunny Isles Beach. The firm offers incentives and special discounts to guests staying longer than 30 days, allowing clients more flexibility for their travel plans. The move reflects the growing consumer demand for longer trips, especially during the coming vacation season.



The deals are made available through a dedicated “Extended Stays” section on AYP Rentals’ official website, AYPRentals.com. The firm also provided further details on its official blog, which highlighted some of the extended stay Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals.



“First, there is the premium condo unit available in One Reserve, a classy and long-established condominium that has been around for decades. This condo has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a spacious living area of 1,000 square feet. It can comfortably sleep 4 people, which makes it suitable for couples or smaller families. The room has all the necessary amenities, such as a fully-stocked kitchen, and the condominium includes a fitness center, tennis courts, and community pool. You’ll also be in close proximity to the beach.



Then there is the condo in G Bay Luxury, one of the best condominiums in the area. This amazing waterfront development offers amazing views and a convenient location. The unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,500 square feet of living space. It has all the amenities and features of home, and can sleep a total of 6 people. G Bay also has a luxurious share of amenities, including a community pool, Jacuzzi, and well-equipped fitness center.



Finally, you can try the spacious unit in M Bay, which offers nearly 1,200 square feet in living space, 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. In total, it can sleep 5 individuals, making it ideal for a family. In addition to a well-furnished and comfortable condo unit (complete with kitchen, several TVs, and balcony) you can enjoy resort-style amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, Jacuzzi, and community pool. The building offers gorgeous views of the Intracoastal Waterway, and it ideally-located near great shopping and dining options.”



Notably, many of these vacation rentals are among the most popular and acclaimed in the firm’s inventory. Additionally, AYP Rentals offers a wide variety of Miami and Sunny Isles Vacation Rentals, most of them 1 to 3 bedrooms and in close proximity to the water. The firm’s diverse selection and high-quality customer service has earned it plaudits on rating websites such as TripAdvisor and FlipKey, where it has received overwhelmingly positive reviews.



In addition to vacation rentals, the Miami Beach-based company provides a range of other travel-related services, including cruises, car rentals, and airport pick-ups.