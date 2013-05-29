AYP Rentals Partners with FlipKey and Vacation Rental Managers Association

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a firm specializing in South Florida vacation rentals, has aligned with two prominent partners in the vacation rental industry: FlipKey, which assists in the search and procurement of vacation rentals, and the Vacation Rental Managers Association (VRMA), an international professional trade association of companies working in vacation rental property management and hospitality.



FlipKey, which is majority-owned by prominent travel company TripAdvisor, is the largest service of its kind, receiving millions of visitors monthly. In addition to listing around 200,000 vacation rental properties from 7,000 cities around the world, it also receives reviews from clients; AYP Rentals, which has subsequently received much exposure through FlipKey, has received 4.5 out of 5 stars, with overwhelming majority of reviews ranking the company as “Excellent.”



The VRMA, which was founded in 1985, is similarly the largest trade association in the industry. It implements ethical and effective business practices among its members so as to ensure quality vacation experiences. The organization also improves the vacation rental industry by providing educational and networking opportunities, promoting the value of vacation rentals, fostering professionalism and growth, and representing the interests of the industry as a whole. AYP Rentals’ membership thus furthers the quality and performance of its services.



Through its partnership with each of these prominent vacation rental organizations, AYP Rentals is able to enhance and expand the quality of its customer service. Such business ties likely account for the company’s high rankings by clients.



About AYP Rentals

AYP Rentals offers a comprehensive selection of vacation rentals throughout South Florida, including Sunny Isles, Aventura, and Miami Beach Vacation Rentals. Available properties are divided into three different sections: oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays, in addition to featured properties displayed on the main page of the website, AYPRentals.com.



In addition to its vacation rental services, the company assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boat; and offers property management services for Sunny Isles vocational rentals. Aside from FlipKey, AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.