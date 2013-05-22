AYP Rentals Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a firm specializing in South Florida vacation rentals, has reached several milestones on its social media accounts. This reflects growth in the firm’s popularity, as well the success of its vigorous customer engagement strategy.



The company’s Twitter account has gained over 350 followers, while its Facebook profile has garnered over 17,500 “Like” from users. These gains are very significant and relevant, as social media serves an increasingly vital role in the success of most businesses in the 21st century. The expansion of AYP Rentals’ online presence raises visibility and exposure to potential clients, which in turn allows for organic growth.



Furthermore, this success is the result of the company’s explicit emphasis on customer service and professionalism. In addition to its accomplishments in social media, these principles are manifested in the company’s high rankings in various review website.



On FlipKey.com, a website dealing with the search and procurement of vacation rentals, the company has received 4.5 out of 5 stars, with the majority of individual reviews identifying it as “Excellent.” Similarly, AYP Rentals has also attained a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses. Reviews in both websites typically cited the quality of their vacation rentals, as well as the company’s customer services, as major sources of contentment.



Consequently, the company has risen to become a local leader in the vacation industry, reputed to be the leading provider of such services in all of South Florida. AYP Rentals offers a comprehensive selection of vacation rentals throughout the region, including Miami, Aventura, and Sunny Isles Beach Vacation Rentals. Available properties include oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays. Additionally, the company assists clients in numerous other travel-related services, including property management, assistance in booking cruises, and the renting of cars, jet skis, and boats.