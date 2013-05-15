AYP Rentals Receives Glowing Reviews from Flipkey.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a firm specializing in South Florida vacation rentals, has received very positive reviews from travelers on FlipKey.com, a website that assists in the search and procurement of vacation rentals.



The company has achieved 4.5 out of 5 stars following a total of 72 reviews thus far. The overwhelming majority of reviews ranked AYP Rentals as “Excellent,” making it one of the most highly-rated on FlipKey. Reviewers typically cited the quality of their accommodations, as well as the company’s customer services, as major sources of contentment. Among the most popular and highly-ranked vacation rentals are a standard 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit in One Reserve, and a premium 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in G Bay. Subsequently, AYP Rentals is considered a leader in the local industry, with a noted emphasis on customer satisfaction and direct client engagement.



AYP Rentals offers a comprehensive selection of vacation rentals throughout South Florida, including Miami, Aventura, and Sunny Isles Beach Vacation Rentals. Available properties are divided into three different sections: oceanfront, waterview, and extended stays, in addition to featured properties displayed on the main page of the website, AYPRentals.com.



Furthermore, users can utilize an advanced search option that allows them narrow their preferences based on property type (condo, condo hotel, or home), location, size, check-in date, and rental time. AYP Rentals also provides a page listing local attractions, a blog section that provides more information and updates, and a subscription option to receive emails of special deals.



In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats. The company also offers property management services for Sunny Isles vocational rentals. Aside from FlipKey, AYP Rentals has received a rating of “Excellent” by TripAdvisor, a website that aggregates reviews of various travel-related businesses.