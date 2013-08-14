AYP Rentals Website Offered in Portuguese and Spanish

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- AYP Rentals, a Miami Beach firm specializing in South Florida vacation rentals, has announced that its website – AYPRentals.com – is available in Portuguese and Spanish.



The website can be translated by clicking on icons located on the upper-right corner of the homepage; the Argentinean flag represents Spanish, while the Brazilian flag accesses Portuguese. One click will convert the entire website into the desired language.



AYP Rentals implemented this advanced and innovative feature in order to meet the demands of a growing number of Latin American travelers seeking vacation rentals, especially during the summertime. By extension, this function also enhances AYP Rentals presence in Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking expatriate communities.



This effort is indicative of the firm’s explicit commitment to addressing the latest trends and developments in the vacation rental market, which further optimizes its customer service approach. In a similar vein, it has launched other user-friendly functions such as an advanced search feature and informative blog section.



AYP Rentals’ meticulous attention to the needs of its clients has also been reflected in the overwhelmingly favorable reviews in TripAdvisor and FlipKey, two of the largest travel-related websites. The majority of testimonials, some of which were written in Spanish, cited the firm’s courteous and professional customer service as a major strength.



About AYP Rentals

AYP Rentals is the leading provider of Aventura, Sunny Isles, and Miami Beach Vacation Rentals in the region. In addition to its vacation rental services, AYP Rentals assists clients in booking cruises and renting cars, jet skis, and boats; and offers comprehensive property management services vacation rental properties.