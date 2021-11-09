Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2021 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares over potential securities laws violations by Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) concerning whether a series of statements by Aytu BioPharma, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Englewood, CO based Aytu BioPharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. Aytu BioScience, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $27.63 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2020 to $65.63 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2021, and that its Net Loss over those respective time periods increased from $13.62 million to $58.28 million.



Shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) declined from $29.90 per share in March 2020 to as low as $2.31 per share on October 27, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in conftact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.