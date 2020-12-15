AYUR CLINIC Becoming One of the Best Ayurveda Clinic in Sydney

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- AYUR CLINIC is a premier Ayurvedic Medicine clinic situated in Melbourne. The clinic believes in the holistic care of the mind, soul, and body. They pursue Ayurvedic treatments to aid you with good health, physical strength, inner peace, and mental clarity. AYUR CLINIC has been in business for over two decades and continues to be a pioneer in the sphere of Ayurvedic treatments. The clinic received the Clinic of the Year Award by the Australian Traditional Medicine Society (ATMS) in 2017. AYUR CLINIC uses Panchakarma treatments to treat health issues and believes in rejuvenating therapies like Ayurvedic Medicine, Naturopathy, and Yoga.



A spokesperson of the clinic said, "We believe in providing holistic care to our patients. Our team specialises in classical homeopathy, yoga, naturopathy, and ayurvedic therapies, which help build physical and mental stamina. Our process is systematic and organised. Each patient is individually consulted to determine the best treatment for them. We strongly believe in individualized care and treatments."



AYUR CLINIC offers a wide range of holistic care and services, including areas of women's health, skin disorders, infections, mental health, digestive disorders, body pain, respiratory problems, and musculoskeletal disorders. If you are trying to Find Homeopathy Doctor Online, then AYUR CLINIC is at your service. They hire the best ayurvedic medicine practitioners globally and focus on aiding you towards your journey of inner peace and physical stability.



The spokesperson of AYUR CLINIC further stated, "Our medical experts in Melbourne believe in nothing but the best care for their patients. They are at the top of their field and use a combination of ayurvedic medicine, yoga, and naturopathy to provide holistic care to their patients. It is completely backed up by science and research. Our treatments are based on the natural healing techniques of Keraleeyapanchakarma practices. If you are planning to get some ayurvedic consultation, do not forget to contact us!"



AYUR CLINIC is a famous Ayurveda Clinic In Sydney, known for its impeccable expertise and overall care and organisation. Set up in 1993, the clinic has been a leading force in the world of Ayurvedic Medicine for the last two decades. AYUR CLINIC has treated over 10,000 patients in Australia alone. They provide exceptional care and have been rewarded the Australian Excellence Award for Service Excellence in 2011. AYUR CLINIC has been growing in popularity over the last few years, owing to which, other branches have been opened - namely at CBD, Bray Brook, and Taylors Lakes. In case of consultation, feel free to visit the nearest branch, or you can also contact the clinic via Zoom, WhatsApp, or Skype.



About AYUR CLINIC

If you are looking for a clinic of Ayurveda In Sydney, then you have come to the right place. AYUR CLINIC was initially set up in Kerala, India, in 1993. It operated there for ten years, after which, the Director of the clinic, Sajimon George, relocated to Australia and started a clinic in Melbourne. AYUR CLINIC has grown popular among the citizens and now has few other branches at CBD, Bray Brook, and Taylors Lakes. They believe in holistic treatment and offer online consultation via Zoom, WhatsApp, and Skype.



Contact Information:



AYUR CLINIC

Melbourne CBD Clinic:

Exchange Tower, Suite 807 (Level 8) 530

Little Collins Street Melbourne,

Victoria, Australia 3000

Sunshine Clinic:

16 Fairbairn Road, Sunshine VIC 3020

Taylors Lakes Clinic:

1 Fastnet Drive Taylors Lakes,

Victoria, Australia 3038



Phone: +61 3 9078 2940, +61 4 2586 2146

Email: info@ayurclinic.com.au

Website: https://www.ayurclinic.com.au/