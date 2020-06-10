Ayur Clinic Offers a Wide Range of Ayurvedic Treatments

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2020 -- Ayur Clinic is a clinical firm established 1993 in South India, known as the birthplace of Ayurveda. Ayurveda is an ancient system of medicine that combines diet, meditation, yoga, herbs, regenerative, and cleaning treatments. Nearly 10,000 people, including men, women, and children, have been treated across their clinics in Melbourne itself. This has enabled the clinic to attract many clients from all over Australia and even overseas. They have a team of skilled and highly qualified practitioners that provide authentic and traditional treatment.



Offering insight on how to improve wellness with Ayurveda, the company spokesperson said, "Achieving wellness means that the body is physically and mentally in good health. Our team at Ayur Clinic are experts in Ayurvedic medicine in Melbourne, and they know that the best way to achieve overall health is by doing so naturally. Here is a way through which Ayurveda improves wellness. Ayurveda treatments work towards to correct the imbalance caused by the tridoshas and restore wellness through several ways such as diet, herbs, massage, meditation, music, and panchakarma."



The need for medical services keeps increasing, along with the volume of the people. Ayurveda is a holistic science of medicine that provides a complete and permanent cure. The holistic approach includes the wellness of body and spirit, along with physical wellness. Ayur Clinic has some nature lovers and experts who provide a professional cure and personal care for each who walks in. Their doctors have about 25 plus experience in the field across two countries. They are a leading Ayurveda clinic in Sydney, offering traditional Ayurveda treatment.



Offering insight about irritable bowel syndrome and its related symptoms, the company spokesperson said, "Irritable bowel syndrome is a disorder that arises due to the improper functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. The symptoms for this disorder usually differ from person to person. Some of the symptoms include diarrhoea, bloating, constipation, alternating diarrhoea, abdominal pain, mucous in stool, excess gurgling, belching, loss of appetite, rumbling, extreme gastric, insomnia, lethargy and many more. All these symptoms can be caused by some other health issues as well. Therefore, we request clients not to self-diagnose the disease, just in case they have the symptoms mentioned above."



Ayurclinic is among the best Ayurvedic clinic in Melbourne. Their naturopaths work with dedication to help patients experience good health, mental clarity, physical strength, and inner peace. The Ayurvedic clinic was rewarded with the clinic of the year award by the Australian Traditional Medicine Society in 2017. The clinical firm works to prevent and cure a series of chronic health issues through panchakarma treatments, rejuvenating therapies, and Ayurvedic medicine. At their Ayurvedic medicine store, each patient undergoes a personalized consultation session to determine the right treatments for the best results.



About Ayur Clinic

Ayur Clinic is a clinical firm that ensures individualized and personal care that puts clients' needs and expectations first, and that starts with a one-on-one consultation in their office. The clinical firm also has a psoriasis clinic in Melbourne that aims at treating all psoriasis patients through panchakarma treatments that detoxify the body of a psoriasis patient.