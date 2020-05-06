AyurClinic Is Offering Classical Homeopathy Treatment and Ayurveda Therapies in Australia

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- AyurClinic has become synonymous with authentic natural therapies in Australia, an area of specialization that the family clinic has focused on since it opened the first facility in Melbourne. The team of highly accomplished and experienced native healers is guided by the best practices of homeopathy and Ayurveda that they follow to the latter. It is by adherence to these systematic systems of medicine that AyurClinic has grown to become the trusted facility for the holistic care of the human body.



Speaking about the team of practitioners that head the clinic's operations, the clinic's spokesperson opined, "The decision of Dr. Sajimon George to relocate to Australia was the foundational stone for the establishment of AyurClinic in the nation. As the clinic's director and a holder of a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Dr. George has used his expertise to propel the clinic to greater heights. His efforts have been complemented by the team of specialists that include Joemol Abraham, Dr. Snomina Oberoi, Dr. Laya George, Dr. Sonu Mohan, Dr. Liyamol Sebastian, and Dr. Ajai Augustine respectively."



It is common for children under the age of ten to develop inflammation of the tonsils because of their immune systems that are not fully developed. Still, older children and adults can also suffer from this infection that is caused by pathogens, poor oral & general hygiene, and upper respiratory tract infections. While this infection can be acute, sub-acute, or chronic, it is vital to get homeopathic treatment for tonsils and adenoids to avoid future recurrence. AyurClinic is making this possible as it provides specialized treatment for this condition by focusing on the long-term wellbeing of the patient.



Talking about the core of homeopathic philosophy, the clinic's spokesperson said, "In homeopathy, a disease is not only viewed in terms of the part it has directly affected but the disharmony it creates in the body. This makes the treatments we provide unique as we focus on ways to assist the body in healing itself. The goal is to reach deep into your physical, mental, and emotional state while using a variety of therapies and natural medicine to make your body whole again."



As more people desire to have fully productive and healthy lives today, there has been a significant shift to natural healing treatment. In Australia, AyurClinic has been one of the reasons why this has been the case as the clinic has handled over 10,000 successful treatments. These treatments cover a wide range of needs right from respiratory diseases and children's health to mental health and chronic illness. AyurClinic has also gained recognition by the Australian government for its input to the healthcare sector of the country.



About AyurClinic

AyurClinic has leaned on Mother Nature to provide Australians with long-lasting solutions for their health and wellness demands, making it the ultimate choice for individuals and families after a Melbourne recommended naturopath.