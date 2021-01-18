AyurClinic Is Providing a Wide Range of Ayurvedic Treatments

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- AyurClinic was developed to provide Australian families with a channel to naturally restoring their health by relying on age-old and natural therapies. The clinic traces its origins to Kerala in India, renowned worldwide as the birthplace of Ayurveda. From such a robust background, AyurClinic is proud to have brought within reach of Australians a team of accredited practitioners who will guide them through these wellness solutions.



"Our team of highly-qualified Ayurvedic practitioners in Sydney provide authentic and traditional Indian natural therapies such as Ayurvedic medical treatments and classical homeopathy in each of its purity. Treatments are based on Keraleeya panchakarma and ideal for nearly all everyday ailments, with a focus on women's health, skin conditions, digestive disorders, and mental health," explained the company spokesperson. "Moreover, specialized treatment is also available for musculoskeletal diseases like arthritis, lower back pain, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, bursitis, and plantar fasciitis. Clients are being directed to us by GP's and other medical specialists. We offer a broad range of services, including naturopathy, homeopathy, yoga, and Ayurvedic massage".



AyurClinic is considered the best Ayurvedic clinic in Melbourne. Their naturopaths work with dedication to help patients experience better health, physical strength, mental clarity, and inner peace. The clinic was rewarded with the clinic of the year award by the Australian Traditional Medicine Society in 2017. The clinical firm works to prevent and cure chronic health issues through panchakarma treatments, rejuvenating therapies, and Ayurvedic medicine. At their Ayurvedic medicine store, each patient undergoes a personalized consultation session to determine the right treatments for the best results.



"Our bodies require a proper diet for optimal health, and this includes how well it supports healthy reproduction," commented the company spokesperson while speaking about how diet plays a significant role in fertility improvement. "While there is no single magical food, by taking to account the composition of what they consume, significant improvements can be achieved in their bodies. In Ayurveda, we focus on helping them adopt the right diet plans during therapy and healthy habits. Among the foods we recommend for improved fertility in women includes; berries, lentils, wild salmon, cinnamon, pomegranate, and cruciferous vegetables."



Ayurveda is the combination of yoga, meditation, herbs, food diet, regenerative and cleansing treatments. Its exclusive benefit is enhancing health to its best, encouraging calmness, inner peace, mental clarity, and physical strength. Ayurveda offers treatment to women's health, men's health, mental health, respiratory health, skin disorders, digestive disorders, musculoskeletal disorder, infections, and general health.



About AyurClinic

AyurClinic was founded in the year 1993 in Kerala, a state in Southwest India. Ayurclinic offers services such as naturopathy, Ayurvedic massage, yoga, and homeopathy. Their Ayurveda services offer physical stamina, top health, mental clarity, calmness, and inner peace. Hence, people intending to consult a homeopathy doctor online can consider reaching out to AyurClinic.



Ayurclinic

Exchange Tower,

Suite 807 (Level 8) 530

Little Collins Street Melbourne,

Victoria, Australia 3000

Phone: +61 3 9078 2940

Phone2: +61 4 2586 2146

Email: info@ayurclinic.com.au